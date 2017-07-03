Columbia Co. teen suffers serious injuries after one-vehicle crash

KINDERHOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Stuyvesant teenager was taken to the hospital after a serious car crash Monday evening.

Around 5:15 p.m. Monday, police were called to State Route 203 near the intersection of Merwin Road for a one car accident.

A Volkswagon Beetle traveling on Route 203 left the road and struck a small sign post and a tree and came to a rest after striking a second tree on the driver’s side, police said.

The 17-year-old driver was taken to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries. He is in stable condition.

There were no other passengers in the car, and police continue to investigate the cause.