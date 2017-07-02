Parking restrictions, road closures for Empire State Plaza fireworks

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany police released parking restrictions and road closures for July 4 fireworks at Empire State Plaza.

Parking restrictions:

July 4th from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

• State Street, both sides from S. Swan Street to Eagle Street

July 4th from 6:00 a.m. until July 5th at 6:00 a.m.

• Upper Lincoln Park all roadways between Delaware Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard. This includes the roadway adjacent to TOAST School and near the tennis courts, basketball courts and spray pool (Sunshine School)

July 4th from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

• Madison Place, North Side from Eagle Street to Philip Street

• Elm Street, north side from Eagle Street to Grand Street

• Philip Street, east side from Madison Ave to Warren Street

• Bleeker Street, south side from Philip Place to Eagle Street

July 4th from 5:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

• Madison Avenue, both sides from S. Swan Street to Eagle Street

July 4th from 5:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

• Washington Avenue, north side from Eagle Street to S. Swan Street

• Washington Avenue, south side from S. Swan Street east to opposite N. Hawk Street

• Washington Avenue, north side from S. Swan Street west to 111 Washington Avenue

• N. Hawk Street, east side from Washington Avenue to Elk Street

Road closures:

July 4th from 6:00 a.m. until July 5th at 9:00 a.m. – CLOSED TO ALL TRAFFIC:

• Upper Lincoln Park roadways between Delaware Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard. (TOAST School roadway, roadway to tennis courts, basketball courts , spray pool, and sunshine school building)

July 4th from 8:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m.- CLOSED TO ALL EXPECT LOCAL AND EMERGENCY TRAFFIC:

• Madison Place between Eagle Street and Philip Street

Philip Street between Madison Avenue and Myrtle Avenue

• Elm Street between Eagle Street and Grand Street

• Wilbur Street between Philip Street and Grand Street

• Bleeker Place between Philip Street and Eagle Street

• Myrtle Avenue between Eagle Street and Grand Street

July 4th from 3:00 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. – CLOSED TO ALL BUT EVENT AND EMERGENCY VEHICLES

• Madison Avenue between S. Swan Street and Eagle Street

July 4th from 6:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. – CLOSED TO ALL BUT EVENT AND EMERGENCY VEHICLES

• State Street between S. Swan Street and Eagle Street

Additional closures may be necessary based upon traffic volumes and delays. Albany police will be on site throughout the event to assist motorists as they’re leaving. Message boards will also be in place with information to assist motorists. Motorists are asked to be patient during their commute home as traffic may cause delays.

Buses:

CDTA will have several buses available for use for those individuals who choose not to bring their vehicle to the event. Buses will be staged on Washington Avenue in the area of the NYS Capitol. CDTA will have staff on site to assist selecting the correct bus.

Several egress routes have been identified for traffic leaving the event.

More information about parking restrictions and road closures for July 4, 2017 fireworks at Empire State Plaza