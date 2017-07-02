Hoosick Falls family assesses home damage after flooding

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – People in Hoosick Falls are picking up the pieces after flood waters ripped through the area.

Glen Avlon’s driveway is ripped to pieces.

“You want a miniature model of the Grand Canyon, here it is in my driveway,” he said.

He jokes about it now, but he admitted he was scared 24 hours prior.

Rain soaked Hoosick Falls Saturday night. It flooded streets all over the village and filled a stream on Spring Street to capacity.

“In what seemed like moments, it breached the edge of the bank,” he recalled.

Water quickly covered the road, and turned it into a river. The water was so high, the guardrails on a village bridge were barely visible.

“It was shooting up probably eight feet in the air right here,” Avlon said. “Coming down, I could see part of that guardrail, but this one was completely swallowed.”

Avlon was home with his 6-year-old son. His wife was at his neighbor’s house across the bridge. As he watched the waters rise, he knew they had to leave, so he barricaded his front door and went out the back.

“Like a koala bear, you know a koala with its baby on its back, I went straight up that bank and crawled through those bushes with him,” Avlon said.

They made it to the street and out of harm’s way, but his property wasn’t able to escape devastation.

Silt and mud covered the kitchen floor. Rocks, gravel and debris replaced much of the grass. And a dumpster from the other side of the street now sits in the front yard.

“It’s disheartening; it’s heartbreaking,” he said.

Though he’s sad, he said it can all be fixed.

“I’m thankful and grateful that my house is still standing, and my family is still alive,” Avlon said.

Avlon and his family are staying at a neighbor’s home in the meantime and hope to be back in their home by Monday.