Heavy rains ravage Capital Region communities

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A number of communities in the Capital Region were busy cleaning up after storms hit the area on Saturday.

The Capital Region experienced damaging winds, large hail, lightning and very heavy rain. Flood waters ravaged a number of local communities.

In addition, flood waters started to rise as the sun went down, which caused a dangerous and unpredictable situation. One man used a flashlight as he walked to show the water was knee deep.

A video sent to NEWS10 ABC showed light reflecting off the water along Jackson Street in Troy. A car passenger sent NEWS10 a picture of a water covered road in Melrose.

Several people are left to cleanup, and many barbeques and fireworks shows were called off at the last minute – Lebanon Valley Speedway being one of them. The speedway rescheduled its annual display for July 8.

But for something to look forward to – sunshine is in the forecast for the upcoming days, including the Fourth of July.