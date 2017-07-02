Flood waters ravage significant portions of the Empire State

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In addition to the immediate Capital District, several other areas in Empire State were impacted by the various types of severe weather and flooding that struck both Central and Eastern New York regions on Saturday and early Sunday.

Water pooled excessively at the Aviation Mall parking lot in Queensbury, N.Y.

Utica, N.Y. bore the brunt of significant flooding in Central the region. Numerous homes were evacuated. The “arterial” highway that runs through the city looked like a river by Saturday afternoon, and a bridge bordering on the city of Utica and the village of New Hartford on Genesee Street has been closed.

This storm had an impact on nearly 50 percent of Upstate New York.

