Audit: ‘Unacceptable’ conditions at hotels housing homeless

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A state audit has found more problems including “squalid” conditions at some hotels and motels used to house homeless people in New York.

The report issued by state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli on Tuesday. The audit is a follow up to a 2016 report that found problems at several hotels and motels used as shelters around the state.

Auditors found that many facilities have since improved conditions, but not all. For the new report auditors inspected 80 hotels and motels housing the homeless and found 24 to have unsanitary conditions.

DiNapoli says that in some cases, the problems could be significant enough to make the hotels and motels uninhabitable.

The audit recommends more consistent inspections and clear policies for correcting problems.