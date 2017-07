ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Lark Street.

At approximately 3:45 a.m. on Sunday morning, officers were called to the 200 block of Lark Street for a reported shooting.

When the officers arrived they found that two male victims had been shot.

Both victims were treated at the scene and transported to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is currently still under investigation.