AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Amsterdam City Council confirms a water main break in the 5th Ward.

This is the south side of the city near the Mohawk River.

The city is organizing a 7,500 water gallon tank at the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel church parking lot at 2:30 p.m. for those in need.

The parking lot is located on 39 St John St.