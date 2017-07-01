UPDATE: Tornado damage in Broadalbin area

BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A National Weather Service survey team inspected damage along County Route 107 in Broadalbin, New York consistent with an EF-1 tornado.

“It’s shocking,” said Michael Furman, Broadalbin resident.

Several snapped trees were ejected up 150 feet, a destroyed carport was hurled into a tree, and blow-in garage doors were also observed.

One Broadalbin homeowner, Michael Furman woke to find his barn completely destroyed.

“The garage doors blew in on the vehicles and stuff here and a lot of damage,” Furman said.

Now the storm did leave behind a lot of damage, as Furman’s tree was ripped straight up out of the ground. Bricks clearly flew everywhere. The 90 mile per hour winds seriously did some damage in the area and at his home and many others. All that’s left now is the cleanup.

“Now it’s just all blown out,” Furman said.

What used to be a nearby wall and now it is just a pile of debris.

