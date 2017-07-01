State of emergency issued in Hoosick Falls due to severe flooding

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A State of Emergency has been issued in the Village of Hoosick Falls due to severe flooding.

Police say it’s shutting down access in and out of the village. The following streets are currently closed: Church Street, Main Street,and Elm Street.

Evacuations are currently taking place on Hall Street.

The village is urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel.

Residents are urged to report any immediate safety issues to 911.

An emergency shelter is being set up at the Hoosick Falls High School.

Follow the latest statements from Hoosick Falls Police.