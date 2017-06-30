Verdict set for today in Vandenburgh trial

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jury deliberations underway after a Troy official was stabbed to death while walking his dog in his neighborhood.

Joseph Vanderburgh is facing a number of charges, including murder and will be sentenced today at Rensselaer County Court as a conclusion to this disturbing case.

This has been and will likely continue to be a very emotional trial until the family gets some closure.

Bill Chamberlain’s wife testified earlier this week and described the night her husband didn’t come home from a walk around the neighborhood with the family dog.

She told police she found him a few doors down in a front yard, unresponsive and covered in blood.

This happened just days before Christmas, December 17, 2015.

Investigators say 29 year-old Joseph Vandenburgh used a large knife to stab 56 year-old Bill Chamberlain at least 25 times.

Prosecutors say Vanderburgh left the alleged murder weapon and his own DNA right there at the scene.

Vandenburgh, who is already a convicted felon, was found less than 24 hours later at Crossgates Mall and taken into custody on a parole violation.

Vanderburgh had always been the prime suspect, but he was not formally charged with the murder until July of 2016.