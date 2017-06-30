Swinburne Park improvements unveiled

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on the newly improved Swinburne Park in Albany on Friday.

New additions to the park include brand new playground equipment and a sports court for the community to play basketball, soccer, and lacrosse.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan helped kick off the ribbon cutting. She said the neighborhood was instrumental in bringing those improvements to the park.

“As we seek to rebuild our parks, we reached out to neighborhood associations and the surrounding community. We’re joined here today by the Central Avenue bid. We really wanted to make sure that we were creating play space that met the needs of the particular neighborhood.”

There is also a spray pad in the park to help kids cool throughout the summer.