SONIC launches lemonade stand to raise money for epilepsy

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It started with just a lemonade stand and now has spanned into a national campaign. “Lemonade for Livy” began to raise money for a 12-year-old girl named Olivia Scheinman who has suffered from epilepsy since birth.

Her family started a neighborhood lemonade stand to raise money to help find a cure.

The campaign has now spanned across 35 states, two different countries and now finally to here in the Capital Region.

SONIC Drive-In has agreed to partner with the campaign in their Troy and Latham stores throughout the summer.

How it works is if you buy a lemonade at any time during the summer, a portion of the sales will go directly to the Epilepsy Foundation.

“The motto of Livy’s family is don’t give up, give back and we are just so grateful to them for not giving up and so grateful to Gene and Sonic for giving back,” Jeannine Garab, Executive Director Of Epilepsy Foundation of Northeastern New York, said.

If you don’t like lemonade, there are also paper lemons that are being sold at Sonic that will go towards the Epilepsy Foundation.