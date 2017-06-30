Push for National Firefighter Cancer Registry

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Firefighters and EMTs are exposed to harmful toxins every day when they respond to emergency situations. Senator Chuck Schumer made a stop on Friday in Amsterdam to announce his solution.

On Friday, Senator Schumer announced he is working with a bipartisan group to help create a National Cancer Registry for firefighters.

“Years later all kinds of cancer developed. Cancers you didn’t see in young men,” Sen. Schumer said.

The Firefighter Cancer Registry Act will include a first-ever cancer registry to be led by volunteer workers and compile data from fire fighters diagnosed with cancer.

This bill would allow for new safety protocols and provide relief for 9/11 firefighters.

The CDC would work closely with physicians and firefighters to improve the effectiveness and accuracy of the registry.

“The lesson of 9/11 is that there are new hazards to fire fighting that we didn’t know before but one thing that is stable and that never changes is we want to help our firefighters in any way we can.”

Senator Schumer explained he is also hoping for a bipartisan solution for the health care bill that is still on the Senate floor.