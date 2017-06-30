Pres. Trump says era of patience with North Korea is over

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says “the era of strategic patience with the North Korean regime has failed.” He’s delivered a joint statement in the Rose Garden with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Trump adds: “Frankly, that patience is over.”

Trump railed against the North Korean government as a “reckless and brutal regime” as he addresses the media with Moon.

He points to the death of American college student Otto Warmbier, who died shortly after being released from North Korean custody.

Trump says his goal is “peace, stability and prosperity” for the region, but warns the United States will “always” defend itself and its allies.

Trump also praises the alliance between the U.S. and South Korea as “a cornerstone of peace and security in a very, very dangerous part of the world.”