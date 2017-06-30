Pres. Trump says era of patience with North Korea is over

By Published:
FILE - In this May 21, 2107 file photo people watch a TV news program showing a file image of a missile launch conducted by North Korea, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. With North Korea’s nuclear missile threat in mind, the Pentagon is planning a missile defense test next week that for the first time will target an intercontinental-range missile. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says “the era of strategic patience with the North Korean regime has failed.” He’s delivered a joint statement in the Rose Garden with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Trump adds: “Frankly, that patience is over.”

Trump railed against the North Korean government as a “reckless and brutal regime” as he addresses the media with Moon.

He points to the death of American college student Otto Warmbier, who died shortly after being released from North Korean custody.

Trump says his goal is “peace, stability and prosperity” for the region, but warns the United States will “always” defend itself and its allies.

Trump also praises the alliance between the U.S. and South Korea as “a cornerstone of peace and security in a very, very dangerous part of the world.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s