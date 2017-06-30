Man sentenced to years in Albany shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Brooklyn man will spend the next 12 years behind bars for a shooting in Albany.

Kevin Douglas, 22, pleaded guilty last month to a felony weapon possession charge.

The shooting happened in November of last year when Douglas broke into the victim’s home and shot him in the back.

Police were able to connect Douglas to the shooting using surveillance footage. He could be seen leaving the area with the firearm still in his hand.

The victim was treated at the hospital and did survive the attack.

