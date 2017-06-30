Man pleads guilty to possessing child pornography

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Guilderland man accused of possessing disturbing images of child pornography has accepted a plea deal.

Police say they found possibly one of the biggest collections of child pornography on Anthony Gentile’s computer.

Some of the victims were as young as two years old.

Gentile was arrested in 2014. He’s accused of downloading and sharing 58 files using a peer-to-peer website.

As part of the plea deal, he admitted to two counts of possessing child porn and one count of possession.

He could serve up to 40 years when he’s sentenced.