QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Sherrif’s Department arrested a man accused of rape.

Eric Edwards, 42, of Ballston Spa, was charged with third-degree rape and sexual misconduct.

The incident took place in February 2016.

Edwards was arraigned and remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility in lieu of $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond.