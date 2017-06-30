Lexi is thrilled to return to her hometown, Albany, NY as part of the News10 ABC team! She returns to the capital region fresh out of Villanova University where she graduated Summa Cum Laude, earning degrees in Journalism and Economics. During her time in Philadelphia she worked as a Jr. Reporter with the WTXF FOX29 News Team.

At FOX29 Lexi made regular on-air appearances as a freelance reporter and produced her own stories for the station’s weekend show, “Good Day Weekend.” Working in a #4 news market allowed Lexi the opportunity to grow as a reporter and learn from some of the best in the business! During her time in Philly, she assisted with coverage of the historic “Papal Visit” in 2015, and appeared regularly on the anchor desk to chat about her stories and assist with interviews.

During the summers Lexi also kept busy, interning in newsrooms at NY1 News and Bloomberg News in Manhattan. At Bloomberg, Lexi reported on financial markets and economic trends as part of the Mergers & Acquisitions team. Here she helped covered the Verizon/Yahoo! Merger, Initial Public Offering Announcements from companies like JPMorgan, and reported as international markets reacted to the historic “Brexit.”

In her free time, Lexi enjoys playing golf and hanging out with her toy poodle, “Muffin.” She also loves ice cream and can be found at Emack and Bolio’s, or any of the capital region’s fine ice cream establishments when she is not in the WTEN newsroom.

Feel free to reach out to Lexi via email with story tips, and connect with her on Twitter and Facebook!