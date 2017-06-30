Free Narcan training offered in Columbia County after recent overdoses

GHENT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local non-profit is offering its second Narcan training in Columbia County.

Columbia Pathways To Recovery says this is in response to a large number of overdoses in the county in the past several days.

The training is open to all residents and everyone who completes the training will receive a Narcan kit.

The free Narcan training is scheduled for Wednesday, July 5 at 7 p.m. at Copake Town Hall. People can sign up on Columbia Pathways To Recovery’s Facebook Page or show up on the night of the training. Advanced registration is not necessary.

Columbia Pathways to Recovery says so there have been as many as 15 overdoses and two fatalities.

