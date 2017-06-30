EF-1 tornado confirmed in Broadalbin Friday

By Published: Updated:
An EF-1 tornado was on Route 107 in Broadalbin on Friday, June 30, 2017. (PHOTO: Kathy Zanella)

BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A tornado was confirmed to have been in Broadalbin on Friday.

The National Weather Service said an EF-1 tornado was in Broadalbin around 3:50 p.m. The tornado had maximum wind speed of 90 MPH and was 50 yards in path length.

A NWS team inspected damage along Route 107 in the village and observed a pole barn was destroyed, several snapped trees were ejected up 150 ft., a carport was destroyed and hurled into a tree, garage doors were blown-in, and siding and shingles were ripped off homes.

No fatalities or injuries were reported.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s