Deal offered for stepmother accused of child assault

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The woman accused of nearly beating her step-daughter to death has been offered a plea deal.

Marissa Bickford-Rice was arrested after that alleged assault that caused a traumatic brain injury to noew 5-year-old Kaiden Rice.

She’s accused of slamming her head on the floor, breaking her skull and causing other injuries.

Kaiden’s grandmother says Bickford-Rice has been offered a deal that includes a 10 to 15 year prison sentence for assault.

It’s not clear if she’ll accept the deal.

A trial has been set for September.