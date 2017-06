(NEWS10) – July 4 travelers in New York State will not have to worry about construction projects slowing down their commutes over the weekend.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he is suspending lane closures for road and bridge projects on all New York State highways.

The suspension will run through July 5.

“With these actions, we are hoping to ensure motorists get where they need to go safely and efficiently with minimum delays during this holiday weekend,” the governor said in a statement.

Scheduled construction lane closures