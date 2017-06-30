After work, outdoor fitness classes being held at Empire State Plaza

By Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new outdoor fitness program will be held at the Empire State Plaza this summer.

“Fitness at the Plaza” classes will run from July 11 to August 31 and be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Tuesday’s class will be centered on toning muscles. Thursday’s class will focus on burning calories.

The classes are free and open to all ages regardless of fitness level or experience. They will be held outside from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. between Agency Buildings 2 and 3. The rain location will be in the convention center meeting rooms.

People are encouraged to pre-register.

