The Account Executive works within established sales department guidelines to increase sales volume with assigned accounts, aggressively seeks new customers for both TV and digital business, executes plans and strategies set forth by sales management, maintains awareness of the competition, and maintains visibility in the community.

Outside sales advertising is preferred. Good written and verbal communications skills are essential. Employee must attend station marketing events.

Excellent follow-up and strong organizational skills are needed with close attention to detail for our customers. Sales is a faced paced and sometimes stressful environment.

We need a highly motivated candidate that is willing to work hard and be a resourceful, self-motivated multi-tasker.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

Implements strategies to consistently grow revenue and exceed revenue goals

Establishes credible relationships with local business community

Makes sales calls on existing and prospective clients

Maintains assigned accounts and develops new accounts

Prepares and delivers sales presentations to clients

Explains to customers how specific types of advertising will help promote their products or services in the most effective way possible

Provides clients with information regarding rates for advertising placement in all media

Develops advertising schedules with clients and station personnel responsible for placing advertising into station media

Works with clients and station personnel to develop advertisements

Performs other duties as assigned

Pre-employment background screenings are required. You must have your own car along with a valid driver’s license and good driving record. A Nexstar Broadcasting Station. Equal Opportunity employer.

How to Apply : All internal & external applicants must apply online @ www.nexstar.tv/careers. First time users must create an account then apply for this job and attach your resume. Background check required. A Nexstar Broadcasting Station. Equal Opportunity Employer.