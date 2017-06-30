6/30 Pet Connection: Uno

Uno is a 2-year-old Pit mix.

He loves other dogs and would be very happy living with a playmate. He did pass his cat test here at the shelter but has never lived with a cat before so he would have to be introduced very slowly.

Uno also has never been exposed to small children, so we recommend a home with children over 10 years of age.

He is like a little bull….short to the ground. He may have some Bassett in him. You have got to admit…those ears are amazing ! He is friendly…..but strong…..Good in the car….and does love playing with other dogs.

2nd Chance Animal Center (802) 375-2898

