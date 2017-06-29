Uber and Lyft begin services in Upstate NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Uber and Lyft are finally here.

New York State law allowing ride-sharing services to expand beyond the Big Apple (NYC) went into effect at 12:01 Thursday morning.

The apps went live just after midnight.

An important safety reminder, be sure to check the emblem on the window of the car to make sure it is an official ride sharing vehicle before you climb in the car.

The original legislation said it would start July 9th, but lawmakers worked out a deal to start earlier for the 4th of July.

