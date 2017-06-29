Teens accused of stealing from car in Fulton County

(NEWS10) – Four teenagers arrested in Fulton County are accused of stealing items from someone’s car earlier this month.

Luke Mossey, Josiah Holmes, Andrew Casey, and James Norton III were all arrested.

Police say Mossey is also accused of stealing fire extinguishers from two Northville Central School buses.

The teens are accused of taking the victim’s wallet and credit and debit cards. Police say someone also set off the fire extinguishers inside the car.

Police credit the community for identifying the suspects.