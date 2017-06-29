Special session ends, Tappan Zee Bridge to be renamed

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A special legislative session called to order by Governor Andrew Cuomo wrapped up on Thursday.

There was a slight hold up in the New York Senate, but once the bill hit the floor, things were passed very quickly.

“When we came back yesterday we had an agreement,” Gov. Cuomo said. “What happened is the houses didn’t want to execute that agreement.”

Cuomo explained that the reason for the long wait on Wednesday before the Assembly and Senate could vote was due to the houses not agreeing although many assembly members and senators expressed beforehand that they never received an agenda before the session started.

“I was under the impression that when I got there at one o’clock when we are supposed to start that there would actually be bills for us to review and vote on and everything. No, we waited 10 or 12 hours before the first bill even came out,” Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh said.

“It was kind of a long day for them, but at the same token, I’m glad it was just a day not a week and not a month,” Assemblyman John McDonald said.

One item that was added in to the bill was the renaming of the Tappan Zee Bridge after former Gov. Mario Cuomo, the current governor’s father.

“I’m sure if you asked my father about something being named after him he would say he wouldn’t want that,” Cuomo said.

But the name change passed in both the senate and the assembly. However, many lawmakers said it was only because the renaming of the bridge was lumped in with mayoral control and many tax extenders, which hindered them from opposing the name.

“Some of my colleagues felt constrained to vote in favor of that even if they didn’t want to because it had other things that they needed such as a sales tax extender,” Walsh said.

“He did a lot of good things for a lot of people both throughout the state, but particularly in Upstate New York, so I was supportive,” McDonald said.

Most of the legislators are hoping to not have to return to the Capitol until January.