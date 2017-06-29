Slidin’ Dirty opens up new Schenectady location

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – “Sliding’ Dirty,” a local restaurant known for their gourmet sliders is celebrating the grand opening of a new location on Thursday, June 29.

It’s located on State Street, about a block down from Proctor’s in downtown Schenectady.

Before Thursday, “Slidin’ Dirty” had one store front location in Troy, including their fan-favorite which is the food truck. But, this local company is expanding into another space to offer their awesome sliders specifically to another sector of the Capital Region.

The new location looks completely different than this when the original build project got started.