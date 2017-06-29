Schenectady Amtrak station abruptly closes ahead of slated construction

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local train station abruptly closed days before the July 4 holiday weekend, and some travelers aren’t happy.

Jeremy Templer can’t believe it.

“When I came on the train yesterday, they actually let us off on the old platform,” he said. “We had to get back on the train with the debris on the old platform.”

The Schenectady native now lives downstate, but he travels back frequently to visit family and usually does so by train. He was shocked when he arrived on Wednesday and saw the Amtrak station was closed.

According to him, he wasn’t the only one.

“These are conductors that had no clue that they closed that one off,” he said.

The station officially shut its doors on Monday. The New York Department of Transportation plans to demolish the building and then put an upgraded one in its place.

In the meantime, travelers must now use a small trailer across the street as their hub.

“As a paying passenger, the money that I spend – not too happy,” Templer said.

But not everyone is upset.

“I noticed it wasn’t the same train station that I normally got off at,” Adrianna said.

Adrianna is also visiting family. She was excited to hear that an upgrade is on the way.

“I’m assuming the new train station is going to be better and upgraded,” she said. “The last time it was small and tiny.”

She said it was just a brief set back.

“This wasn’t so bad,” she said. “You just hop off the train, the parking lot’s right there. It’s only temporary, so it’s fine for now.”

NEWS10 ABC reached out to the DOT about a timetable for the project but did not receive a response.

If you require full baggage services, you will need to use the Albany-Rensselaer Station.