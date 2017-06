WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man accused of stabbing another man in Watervliet has been sentenced.

Shakier Blunt was sentenced to two to four years in state prison.

He pleaded guilty to the stabbing attack that happened in October 2016.

The victim was stabbed multiple times in the back and once in the chest, but did survive.

Blunt was arrested at the scene.