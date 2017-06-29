Man in critical condition after being struck by car in Colonie

By Published: Updated:

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man is in critical condition after being struck by a car while trying to cross the road in Colonie.

The crash happened on Troy Schenectady Road in the area of Wade Road Wednesday night.

John O’Donnell Jr., 44, of Lake Placid, was crossing the road when he was struck by a Lexus going westbound.

O’Donnell was transported to Albany Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

No tickets have been issued against the driver.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s