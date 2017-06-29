Man in critical condition after being struck by car in Colonie

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man is in critical condition after being struck by a car while trying to cross the road in Colonie.

The crash happened on Troy Schenectady Road in the area of Wade Road Wednesday night.

John O’Donnell Jr., 44, of Lake Placid, was crossing the road when he was struck by a Lexus going westbound.

O’Donnell was transported to Albany Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

No tickets have been issued against the driver.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police.