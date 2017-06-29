Gov. Cuomo declares state of emergency over MTA

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced he will be signing an executive order declaring a state of emergency for the MTA.

This comes days after a subway derailment in Harlem.

Nearly 40 people were injured in the derailment on Tuesday. Officials say the cause was “human error.”

Two maintenance supervisors have been suspended without pay.

Gov. Cuomo made the announcement earlier Thursday morning.

“We’re preparing for what we’re calling a summer of hell but we understand what happens when a system collapses and we want to make sure that what’s happening at Amtrak doesn’t happen again,” Gov. Cuomo said.

Gov. Cuomo says the State of Emergency will advance many of the normal government processes.