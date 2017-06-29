ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Here is a complete list of fireworks and Fourth of July celebrations across the Capital Region.

Friday, June 30

Jumpin’ Jacks 4th of July Celebration and Water Ski Show

Jumpin’ Jacks – 7 p.m.

5 Schonowee Avenue / Scotia, NY 12302

$FREE

Sunday, July 2

Coca-Cola July 4th Fest

Great Escape

89 Six Flags Drive / Queensbury, NY 12804

Active and retired military get in FREE with valid ID

Monday, July 3

Coca-Cola July 4th Fest

Great Escape

89 Six Flags Drive / Queensbury, NY 12804

Active and retired military get in FREE with valid ID

The Fourth in Bennington

Willow Park in Bennington, VT

Events start at 3 p.m. With fireworks beginning at 9:30 p.m.

$FREE

Town of Manchester Fourth of July festivities

Dana Thompson Memorial Park in Manchester

Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

$FREE

Saratoga’s All-American Celebration

Downtown Saratoga

$FREE

Tuesday, July 4

Coca-Cola July 4th Fest

Great Escape

89 Six Flags Drive / Queensbury, NY 12804

Active and retired military get in FREE with valid ID

Clifton Park Fireworks Show

Clifton Common

16 Clifton Common Boulevard / Clifton Park, NY 12065

$FREE

New York State’s 4th of July Celebration

Empire State Plaza Convention Center

Empire State Plaza, Albany NY 12210

$FREE

Tri-City ValleyCats vs. Brooklyn Cyclones

Tri-City ValleyCats

80 Vandenburgh Avenue / Troy, NY 12180

Pittsfield 4th of July Parade

North Street in Pittsfield

Parade begins at 10 a.m.

$FREE

North Adams Fireworks show

Joe Wolfe Field in North Adams

Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

$FREE

Saratoga’s All-American Celebration

Downtown Saratoga

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

$FREE