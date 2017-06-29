ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Here is a complete list of fireworks and Fourth of July celebrations across the Capital Region.
Friday, June 30
Jumpin’ Jacks 4th of July Celebration and Water Ski Show
Jumpin’ Jacks – 7 p.m.
5 Schonowee Avenue / Scotia, NY 12302
$FREE
Sunday, July 2
Coca-Cola July 4th Fest
Great Escape
89 Six Flags Drive / Queensbury, NY 12804
Active and retired military get in FREE with valid ID
Monday, July 3
Coca-Cola July 4th Fest
Great Escape
89 Six Flags Drive / Queensbury, NY 12804
Active and retired military get in FREE with valid ID
The Fourth in Bennington
Willow Park in Bennington, VT
Events start at 3 p.m. With fireworks beginning at 9:30 p.m.
$FREE
Town of Manchester Fourth of July festivities
Dana Thompson Memorial Park in Manchester
Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
$FREE
Saratoga’s All-American Celebration
Downtown Saratoga
$FREE
Tuesday, July 4
Coca-Cola July 4th Fest
Great Escape
89 Six Flags Drive / Queensbury, NY 12804
Active and retired military get in FREE with valid ID
Clifton Park Fireworks Show
Clifton Common
16 Clifton Common Boulevard / Clifton Park, NY 12065
$FREE
New York State’s 4th of July Celebration
Empire State Plaza Convention Center
Empire State Plaza, Albany NY 12210
$FREE
Tri-City ValleyCats vs. Brooklyn Cyclones
Tri-City ValleyCats
80 Vandenburgh Avenue / Troy, NY 12180
Pittsfield 4th of July Parade
North Street in Pittsfield
Parade begins at 10 a.m.
$FREE
North Adams Fireworks show
Joe Wolfe Field in North Adams
Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
$FREE
Saratoga’s All-American Celebration
Downtown Saratoga
Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
$FREE