6/29 Pet Connection: Luna

Luna is a VERY LARGE 1-year-old German Shepard/Plott Hound mix. She weighs about 90 pounds.

She is very active and needs an active family that will keep her busy. We say “rough and tumble children” for Luna because her temperament is great for children, but her size and energy level could be a lot for little ones.

Luna is cat friendly and dog friendly but would be happiest as an only dog. She likes to be the boss and that could be a problem to the first dog in the house.

2nd Chance Animal Center (802) 375-2898