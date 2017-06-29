14-year-old accused of going on crime spree arrested

MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a 14-year-old boy accused of going on a crime spree in Mayfield.

Police say the teen, of Troy, stole several vehicles and broke into seasonal camps and boats in the area of Sunset Bay Camp Resort and Grandview Marina in Mayfield on June 19-20.

The teen is accused of stealing three cars and leading a Fulton County Sheriff Patrol on a pursuit that was ended due to excessive speed.

He was issued a juvenile appearance ticket for two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree grand larceny, and second-degree criminal mischief.

The teen is being held in Albany County Secure Detention Facility until he appears before a judge.

Police are investigating the unauthorized use of a boat and thefts from motor vehicles. Other charges are possible as boat and camp owners return to their properties.