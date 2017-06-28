US seeks more security on international flights

By Published:

WASHINGTON (AP) –  The Homeland Security Department is demanding that airlines around the world step up security measures for international flights bound for the United States.

If they don’t, they could face the possibility of a total electronics ban for planes.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly announced the rollout of new security rules on Wednesday.

Compliance with the new rules could lead to removing a ban on laptops and other large electronics from passenger cabins on flights to the United States from 10 airports in the Middle East and Africa.

It could also stave off a much-discussed expansion of the ban to flights from Europe.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s