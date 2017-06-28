Troy Police award two high school students with scholarships

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two local high school graduates were given scholarships Wednesday morning in honor of two fallen Troy Police officers.

Matthew Garner, a graduate of Troy High, and Blaize Gallimore, a graduate from Lansingburgh, were both chosen from a group of applicants.

The families of fallen officers, Sergeant James O’Brien and Officer Peter Gordon were there to present the awards.

Both of the recipients are also part of the department’s cadet program.

They’ll each receive $500.

“Hopefully it will help me with college, after boot camp and any expenses that come with that,” Garner said.

“I’ll probably use the money for books, board, and education,” Gallimore said.

“I see the pride in what they do and the enthusiasm and I’m excited and hope one day they’ll come back and work for Troy PD. I just see the dedication,” Chuck Castle, Troy PBA Board member, said.

In the fall, Garner will head to boot camp for the Army Reserves. Gallimore will be attending Siena College.