Robert Durst’s NY friends resist testifying at California hearing

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) – Longtime friends of Robert Durst are fighting in a New York court to avoid being sent to testify in California in pretrial hearing in the millionaire’s murder case.

The Los Angeles district attorney says Stewart and Emily Altman could provide information about Durst’s state of mind.

Durst denies allegations that he killed one of his closest friends, Susan Berman.

Prosecutors say he killed Berman in 2000 fearing she might divulge information about the disappearance of his first wife in 1982.

Durst has long been eyed but never charged in that case.

Attorneys for the Altmans, who live on Long Island, said their testimony at a pretrial hearing is not necessary.

A judge in Nassau County reserved decision.

The suspicions about Durst were the subject of the HBO documentary, “The Jinx.”