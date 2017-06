HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say possessed child pornography.

Douglas Harvey II, 48, was charged with one count of promoting a sexual performance by a child <17 and one count of promoting a sexual performance by a child <16.

The arrest stems from information received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

He was arraigned and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail with bail set at $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.