LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The family of an 8-year-old girl lost in a tragic boating crash on Lake George is now donating a device to law enforcement to fight against similar crimes in the future.

Charlotte McCue’s grandfather Robert Knarr plans to buy a drug detection device for the Lake George Park Commission.

It costs about $6,000.

Alex West was convicted of multiple charges in the crash last summer that took Charlotte’s life. He’s now serving a five to 15 year jail sentence.