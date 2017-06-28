Man sentenced in HS field house fire

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One of the suspects accused of setting fire to a high school field house and destroying equipment has been sentenced.

Shameek McDuffie admitted to his role in the arson at the Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons Field House on Wednesday. He was sentenced to one and a third to four years in prison.

McDuffie is accused of breaking into the building on October 21, just a day before the school’s big playoff game.

After the fire, donations came flooding in from all over the region and construction began on a new field house.

It’s expected to be finished mid-July in time for the season to begin in August.