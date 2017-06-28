Man accused of running multi-state prostitution ring in Schenectady arrested

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office announced a 24-count indictment against man accused of multiple counts of sex trafficking and promoting prostitution.

Julio “Rico” Escobar, 30, is accused of managing a multi-state prostitution enterprise involving more than a dozen women, including a 16-year-old victim.

Police say Escobar primarily used Backpage.com to advertise sex services throughout the Capital Region and the New York-New Jersey Metropolitan area.

He’s accused of arranging meetings between patrons and the women, negotiating prices, and escorting the women to the agreed upon meeting locations.

He took up to 100 percent of the money the women earned from the meetings.

Police say Escobar’s victims, including the 16-year-old, were recruited in Schenectady, where he based his operations for a period of time.

The indictment alleges six counts of sex trafficking, three counts of second-degree promoting prostitution, and 15 counts of third-degree promoting prostitution.

He was arraigned and remanded to jail pending formal bail application.

Escobar was arrested following a six-month investigation.