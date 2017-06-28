Local 77-year-old women spends 18 hours pinned beneath her vehicle

WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crews rescued a 77-year-old woman trapped beneath her vehicle on Route 21 in Whitehall on Tuesday.

Police say Shirley Coderre became trapped on Monday after trying to park her car in a driveway across from where she was found.

When Coderre exited vehicle, police say she failed to put the car into park and the vehicle rolled backwards.

Coderre became trapped after she tried to re-enter the vehicle to stop it, but was pulled under the vehicle before she could so. The vehicle then rolled across the roadway and into a wooded area before she was eventually found.

Police say the vehicle nor Coderre could be seen from the roadway.

At around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, a woman nearby heard Coderre calling for help. The woman found Coderre and her vehicle and called 911.

Officials from State Police, Whitehall Fire Department, and Skenesborough EMS responded.

She was airlifted to Albany Medical Center. Police say she is currently being treated for exposure and leg injuries.

