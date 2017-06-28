Hundreds attend fundraiser in support of teen with rare genetic disease

Related Coverage Fundraiser for local teen with rare genetic disease being held

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A huge show of support was on display for a local high school student suffering from a rare, genetic disease.

Hundreds of people attended a ziti fundraiser at the Phillips Road Firehouse in East Greenbush on Wednesday in support of Amanda Palma.

The 14 year old was diagnosed with Friedreich’s ataxia. The disease has no cure, and over time, it attacks mobility, eyesight, hearing and speech as well as other symptoms.

A group of her teenage friends took it upon themselves to raise money to help her family with added expenses, including a wheelchair accessible van and modifications to their home.

My heart is so happy right now. Look at this incredible turn out for tonight's ziti dinner fundraiser put on by #TeamAmanda pic.twitter.com/RgWUpto224 — Samantha DiMascio (@SDiMascioWTEN) June 28, 2017