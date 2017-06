ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A dramatic rescue at the Great Escape showed the heroism of those who jumped into action to save a teenage girl who fell from a ride at the theme park.

Lawmakers at the Capitol took notice.

Senator Jim Tedisco invited three of those good Samaritans the Capitol to be honored in person.

He presented Loren Lent, Leann Winchell, and her father Matthew Howard Sr. Senate citations for their quick thinking and brave actions.