First look at Rivers Casino’s Landing Hotel

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rivers Casino unveiled their new Landing Hotel on Wednesday.

The hotel is the final component of the resort. The 165 room property includes suites with balconies sweeping Riverfront views and upscale features appealing to business travelers.

“In designing The Landing Hotel, we knew it was important to give visitors that feeling of arrival. Everyone knows that feeling from when the airplane lands or the GPS concludes, and you know something great is about to happen,” said Rivers Casino & Resort General Manager, Mary Cheeks. “The Landing Hotel will make our property an even greater entertainment destination, and like everything at Rivers, it’s going to be an absolutely first-class experience.”

It also boasts a fitness center, meeting spaces, and a sun room.

The landing hotel is expected to bring around 60 new jobs to Schenectady. It’s expected to be open some time next month.