DMV approves more than 20K Uber, Lyft drivers for ride-sharing services in Upstate NY, Long Island

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Department of Motor Vehicles announced that it approved more than 20,000 drivers for Uber and Lyft ride-sharing services in Upstate New York and Long Island on Wednesday.

Ridesharing services in these areas begins on Thursday, June 29.

Earlier this month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation to expedite the implementation of ride sharing by 10 days to allow ride sharing over the Fourth of July weekend.

“Ride sharing will enhance safety on our roads, open new economic opportunities for New York’s small businesses, and enable thousands of New Yorkers to earn extra income,” DMV Executive Deputy Commissioner Terri Egan said. “This is an exciting chapter in the history of New York transportation and another example of how government and industry are working together to move the Empire State forward.”

The New York DMV compiled a list of FAQs for ride sharing passengers, applicants, drivers and local governments.