Carl Paladino school board hearings wrapping up

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hearings to remove disgraced Buffalo School Board Member Carl Paladino wrapped up in Albany on Wednesday.

He’s the former candidate for New York Governor who made what many perceived to be as racist remarks about Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.

Paladino is accused of sharing information about teacher contract negotiations discussed in closed-door sessions.

His lawyers say he described is displeasure with the teachers’ contracts but didn’t admit to any wrongdoing in discussing it after it was approved.

The school board’s attorney disagrees.

“I mean it’s just nonsense,” Frank Miller, Buffalo School Board Attorney, said. “If it means that at any time a person makes an argument that somehow the public interest is going to be served by betraying the confidence, then there’s never going to be anything confidential.”

Paladino says board members really want him out because of the comments he made about the former President and First Lady.

He publicly insulted them, even telling a newspaper he wanted to see the president dead of mad cow disease.

The state’s education commissioner is expected to make a decision on Paladino’s fate in the coming weeks.